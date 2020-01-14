Silver Whisper Sets Sail on World's First Seven-Continent Cruise

Zodiacs on the deck of the Silver Whisper, ready for her new 2020 port calls (Silversea) By The Maritime Executive 01-13-2020 08:58:00

The Silversea Cruises luxury cruise ship Silver Whisper has departed on a record-setting voyage - a 140-day itinerary visiting all seven continents. While longer cruise voyages have been conducted, this is the first to incorporate such geographic breadth.

“Legends of Cruising is our most immersive World Cruise to date, offering an unprecedented range of experiences. From Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam, Antarctica to Aqaba, the variety of destinations discovered by our guests will showcase the authentic beauty of the world like never before," said Silversea CEO Roberto Martinoli at a send-off ceremony in Palm Beach. "Our guests’ enthusiasm for the voyage has been reflected in the exceptionally strong booking numbers.”

The Silver Whisper's 2020 world cruise itinerary (Chart courtesy Silversea Cruises)

The Whisper will call at 62 ports in more than 20 countries over the span of the five-month expedition, including Rio de Janiero, Buenos Aires, Valparaiso, Papeete, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Dublin and many more. The new destinations come with a new range of shore excursions, including - for the first time on a Silversea world cruise - Zodiac trips, reflecting the remote nature of some of the new destinations.

Silver Whisper is a small ultra-luxury ship, with space for 388 passengers and butler service for each cabin. All-inclusive pricing for the voyage runs from $65,000-240,000, depending upon cabin assignment.

Royal Caribbean purchased a two-thirds controlling stake in Silversea in 2018, and it made a significant investment in Silversea's nine-ship fleet under an initiative that it dubbed "Project Invictus." The improvements included an enhanced refit for the Silver Whisper, with new interiors for all suites and decor to match the recently-delivered Silver Muse.